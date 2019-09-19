Boston Underground's BUFF-o-WEEN! DANIEL ISN'T REAL, EXTRA ORDINARY, TAMMY AND THE T-REX and More

For all you fans of our friends at the Boston Underground Film Festival here is something new from them to remind you just how freaking awesome they are.

BUFF is launching BUFF-o-Ween, a mid-year mini-fest, a catch-up on hot festival circuit titles if you will. It will also serve as an excellent primer for the horror-day season, smack in the middle of October.

Over four days you will get to see festival favorites Extra Ordinary, Daniel Isn't Real, the Made of Women short film block from Fantasia Film Festival, the gore cut of Tammy and the T-Rex, Blood on Her Name, The Golden Glove and Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life and Grisly Death of Al Adamson.

All the details you need to know follow in the press release.

The Boston Underground Film Festival Announces Inaugural Launch of BUFF-o-WEEN from October 17th through the 20th Titles Include Extra Ordinary, The Golden Glove, Tammy and the T-Rex and More! For the first time in its 22 year history, the Boston Underground Film Festival is launching a mid-year mini-fest to bring a selection of seasonally appropriate thrills and chills to New England cinephiles! Marking the midway point between 2019’s BUFF and the upcoming festival in March 2020, the weirdos behind BUFF are teaming up with the historic Somerville Theatre in Davis Square to bring you the first-ever edition of “BUFF-o-WEEN” this October! Showcasing six feature films plus an incredible block of short films currently slaying genre audiences around the world, BUFF-o-WEEN seeks to expand on the festival’s annual offerings of bizarre and insane programming into the holiest of New England holiday seasons. “For a long time we’ve thought about creating space for contemporary horror and genre film in the Boston area in October; the city has incredible repertory programming and marathons this month and we wanted to bring a little something different to film fans in the area to celebrate the Halloween season,” said BUFF’s Artistic Director, Kevin Monahan. “As a programmer, it’s a dream come true to bring even more fantastic films to Boston for some big-screen love from our incredible community of film fans and filmmakers,” said BUFF’s Director of Programming Nicole McControversy. Opening this inaugural series of spooky and sublime delights is hilarious and charming paranormal comedy Extra Ordinary, by Irish writer/director dynamos Enda Loughman and Mike Ahern. Courtesy of our neighbors to the North, we’re thrilled to present “Born of Woman,” an epic block of international short films helmed by women directors, curated by Fantasia International Film Festival’s head programmer Mitch Davis. Also hot off its recent Fantasia premiere, we have director Matthew Pope’s tense, southern gothic thriller Blood on Her Name while the horrifying story of Germany’s most notorious serial killer is brought to life in Fatih Akin’s The Golden Glove. Indescribably insane 1994 cult hit Tammy & the T-Rex makes a stop in Boston on its festival tour of brain-smashing destruction, restored to its full gory (and 4K) glory courtesy of Vinegar Syndrome and the American Genre Film Archive. Not to be outdone fellow genre restoration heavy-weights Severin Film will present their required-viewing Al Adamson documentary Blood & Flesh, directed by BUFF alum (and former Bostonian) David Gregory, with ex-Cantabrigian Adam Egypt Mortimer’s chilling Daniel Isn’t Real rounding off a head-spinning weekend. This special series will run Thursday, October 17th through Sunday, October 20th. Sponsors include The Somerville Theatre and DigBoston. Special thanks to Cranked Up Films, Strand Releasing, Yellow Veil Pictures, Severin Films, Samuel Goldwyn Films, Fantasia International Film Festival, Spectrevision, Vinegar Syndrome, and the American Genre Film Archive. FULL BUFF-o-WEEN LINEUP: