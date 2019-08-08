VILLAINS: Horror Flick From BODY Duo Coming From Alter This September

ALTER, Gunpowder & Sky’s horror brand, has announced that Villains, the new horror flick from Body`s Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, will be released nationwide on September 20th. Along with the announcement there was this new image passed along.

Mickey and Jules are lovers on the run, headed southbound for a fresh start in the Sunshine State. When their car dies after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house looking for a new set of wheels. What they find instead is a dark secret and a sweet-as-pie pair of homeowners who will do anything to keep it from getting out.

Villains stars Bill Skarsgård (IT), Maika Monroe (It Follows and The Guest), Jeffrey Donovan (Sicario) and Kyra Sedgwick (After Darkness).