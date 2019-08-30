TRANSIT17 : No holds barred official trailer out now!



After a virus infected France, Belgium and the Netherlands a team of resistance soldiers trying to save a young girl who seems to be their last hope for a cure.

Transit17 is a no hold barred action packed thrillside directed and written by Guy Bleyaert starring Guy Bleyaert, Zara Phythian, Lee Charles, Silvio Simac, Kimberly Stahl, Stefanie Joosten, John Flanders, Lucas Tavernier, Bond Mgebrishvili, Kevin Van Doorslaer, Patrick Miceli, Peronella Van Kastel, Brian Slayne and Daniel Pala







Country : United Kingdom - Belgium

Slogan : « We Are The Resistance » Genre : Fiction, SyFi, Thriller, Adventure Time : Estimated 95 min.

Age : 12+