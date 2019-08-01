SWORD + SORCERY: Shout! Factory TV's Three Day Dungeons And Deathstalkers Streaming Event!

Here is something for all you fans of the sword and sorcery genre! Shout! Factory TV is presenting a three-day live streaming event called Sword + Sorcery throughout the weekend of August 10th through 12th.

Shout! will stream twelve films over the weekend (see the full list below) starting on the 10th with films like Deathstalker II and Hawk the Slayer. On the 11th they will live stream a celebrity Dungeons & Dragons game. Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll leads a team of five former soldiers against the Dragon Emporer in a quest called Always a Sword. This will be a full one-shot D&D campaign. Finally on the 12th things will get fully silly with a selection of titles from the Mystery Science Theatre archives.

The Shout! Factory TV channel is available on Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, and STIRR. Those are things that are real and I do not know, personally, how to do anything with that information. Enjoy your second weekend in August glued to your screens!