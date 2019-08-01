Fantasia Coverage International Videos International News Thrillers Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works
SWORD + SORCERY: Shout! Factory TV's Three Day Dungeons And Deathstalkers Streaming Event!
Here is something for all you fans of the sword and sorcery genre! Shout! Factory TV is presenting a three-day live streaming event called Sword + Sorcery throughout the weekend of August 10th through 12th.
Shout! will stream twelve films over the weekend (see the full list below) starting on the 10th with films like Deathstalker II and Hawk the Slayer. On the 11th they will live stream a celebrity Dungeons & Dragons game. Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll leads a team of five former soldiers against the Dragon Emporer in a quest called Always a Sword. This will be a full one-shot D&D campaign. Finally on the 12th things will get fully silly with a selection of titles from the Mystery Science Theatre archives.
The Shout! Factory TV channel is available on Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, and STIRR. Those are things that are real and I do not know, personally, how to do anything with that information. Enjoy your second weekend in August glued to your screens!
Shout! Factory TV PresentsSword + SorceryThree-Day Livestream EventBeginning August 1012 tales of dungeons and deathstalkers alongside original celebrity Dungeons & Dragons game streaming August 10-12Shout! Factory proudly presents its three-day Sword + Sorcery marathon, streaming on Shout! Factory TV this August. Themed to celebrate fantasy films like Hawk the Slayer and Wizards of the Lost Kingdom, each day will feature tales of magic and might. The marathon’s cornerstone event is a daylong Dungeons & Dragons campaign that uses themes and set pieces from these films, featuring celebrity talent like Deborah Ann Woll, Todd Stashwick and Tiffany Smith.Sword + Sorcery begins Saturday, August 10 at 12 a.m. PT and will run through Monday, August 12th on the Shout! Factory TV live streaming channel available on Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, and STIRR.The event starts Saturday, August 10 with Wizards of the Lost Kingdom, Sorceress, Deathstalker II, Amazons, Hawk the Slayer and Hercules vs. The Hydra, alongside interstitial segments of celebrity Dungeons & Dragons gameplay.On Sunday, August 11, the celebrity Dungeons & Dragons game entitled Always a Sword will play out in its entirety. Featuring Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel's Daredevil); Todd Stashwick (SyFy's 12 Monkeys); Tiffany Smith (DC Daily); Marc Bernardin (Carnival Row) and Jasmine Bhullar (Geek & Sundry's Relics & Rarities), Always a Sword--masterfully led by David Nett (Night of the Zombie King)--will give novices and expert players an inside look at a full, original one-shot Dungeons & Dragons campaign, played by those who love the game.In Always a Sword, the Sun Queen has ruled the Grand Peninsula of Yurr with a light, benevolent hand for 200 years. But when the Dragon Emperor launched a surprise attack that would spawn the Great War, the Sun Queen was taken completely by surprise and, eventually, fell. Now, five heroic, former soldiers of the fallen Sun Queen live quiet, modest lives in the mud-splattered frontier town of Bordran; always watching out for the evil Emperor’s soldiers. They know one another. They keep each other’s secrets. And, perhaps, someday, things will change. But, for now, this is their life.For the final day of Sword + Sorcery, Shout! Factory TV's MSTie Monday programming on August 12 will feature Mystery Science Theater 3000's best fantasy film riffs. MST3K episodes include Merlin’s Shop of Mystical Wonders, Cave Dwellers, Hercules and the Captive Women, Hercules Unchained, Magic Sword and Outlaw of Gor.Sword + Sorcery Films SynopsesWizards of the Lost KingdomWhen evil screams throughout the world. When all the galaxies converge. When all that's fair and fine seems lost. A Hero will emerge.SorceressTomboy twins (Leigh Harris) go questing for revenge around angry gods, zombies and monkey men.Deathstalker IIHero Deathstalker (John Terlesky) helps Princess Evie (Monique Gabrielle) reclaim her throne from a sorcerer (John La Zar) and his Princess Evie clone.AmazonsThe queen Diala of Shinar sends two warriors to fetch the Spirit Stone and Sword of Azundati.Hawk the SlayerWith the aid of his companions, a man seeks to defeat his evil brother who has taken a nun hostage.Hercules vs. The HydraHercules must save his true love from an evil queen.MST3K: Merlin’s Shop of Mystical WondersA grandfather tells his grandson several horrifying stories involving the wizard Merlin and a stolen monkey doll in Merlin's Shop of Mystical Wonders (1996).MST3K: Cave DwellersWise ruler Akronas (aka “The Great One”) is the keeper of an incredibly powerful but potentially deadly device. When Zor and his soldiers come to the castle in search of the Geometric Nucleus, none but the mighty Ator can hold evil at bay!MST3K: Hercules and the Captive WomenThe guys face off against Hercules once again as the strong man fights evil Queen Antinea to get his son back in Hercules and the Captive Women (1961). Joel and the Bots play with some lousy action figures and finally lay the Hercules series to rest.MST3K: Hercules UnchainedWhile trying to resolve a quarrel between warring brothers Eteocles and Polynices, Hercules is taken captive by Queen Omphale of Lydia. Can he escape from the royal court and rescue the woman he loves, before it’s too late?MST3K: Magic SwordSword-and-sorcery film about a prince rescuing a princess from an evil wizard.MST3K: Outlaw of GorIn the sequel to 1988's Gor, college professor Cabot returns to the magical planet Gor, and is soon caught up in palace intrigue involving evil sorcerer Xenos.The films and MST3K episodes featured in Sword + Sorcery are also available on VOD at Shout! Factory TV.
