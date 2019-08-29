SHUDDER's September Lineup: CREEPSHOW, THE WRATH, HELL HOUSE LLC III And a Mystery Title

Summer will soon come to an end, the end is 'nucking figh'. Regular life resumes as the school year has begun, or will begin, and all would seem lost were it not for the four Shudder exclusives we have to look forward to.

Shudder will premiere one exclusive each week next month, starting with a title from Korea on September 5th, Young-sun Yoo's supernatural creeper The Wrath. Then on September 19th comes Stephen Cognetti's found footage flick Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire. There is also the series that all horror fans are looking forward to, the relaunch of Creepshow on September 26th. New episodes will premiere every Thursday after that until October 31st. There is one other Shudder exclusive title to premiere on the 24th but details are TBA.

The rest of September includes the arrival of what is arguably one of the best zombie flicks of all time, Train to Busan. A trio of Hammer flicks are coming: Twins of Evil, Vampire Circus and Hands of the Ripper. One more found-footage flick The Taking of Deborah Logan will join the fold at the end of the month.

Check out the gallery below for more information.