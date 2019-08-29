Venice Coverage Cult Movies Indie Features Comedies Weird News How ScreenAnarchy Works

SHUDDER's September Lineup: CREEPSHOW, THE WRATH, HELL HOUSE LLC III And a Mystery Title

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Summer will soon come to an end, the end is 'nucking figh'. Regular life resumes as the school year has begun, or will begin, and all would seem lost were it not for the four Shudder exclusives we have to look forward to. 
 
Shudder will premiere one exclusive each week next month, starting with a title from Korea on September 5th, Young-sun Yoo's supernatural creeper The Wrath. Then on September 19th comes Stephen Cognetti's found footage flick Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire. There is also the series that all horror fans are looking forward to, the relaunch of Creepshow on September 26th. New episodes will premiere every Thursday after that until October 31st. There is one other Shudder exclusive title to premiere on the 24th but details are TBA. 
 
The rest of September includes the arrival of what is arguably one of the best zombie flicks of all time, Train to Busan. A trio of Hammer flicks are coming: Twins of Evil, Vampire Circus and Hands of the Ripper. One more found-footage flick The Taking of Deborah Logan will join the fold at the end of the month. 
 
Check out the gallery below for more information. 
 

CREEPSHOW: A SHUDDER ORIGINAL SERIES — series premiere Thursday, September 26

The Most Fun You’ll Ever Have Being Scared! From showrunner Greg Nicotero (​The Walking Dead​) comes a new Shudder Original anthology horror series based on the iconic 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.

Each of the six episodes features two stories. In the premiere, those stories are:

“Gray Matter,”

Story by Stephen King, adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi

Directed by Greg Nicotero

Synopsis: Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store.

“The House of the Head”

Written by Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

Directed by John Harrison

Synopsis: Evie discovers her new dollhouse might be haunted.

“Gray Matter” stars Giancarlo Esposito (Emmy-nominated for Better Call Saul), Tobin Bell (Saw, Belzebuth) and Adrienne Barbeau (who also appeared in the original Creepshow movie) and is adapted from a story originally published in Stephen King’s 1978 bestselling collection, Night Shift.

