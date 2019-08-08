RUNNING WITH THE DEVIL Trailer: Fishburne And Cage Run Some Drugs in Upcoming Thriller

Actor Jason Cabell (Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott's American Nightmares) directed and wrote his second feature film the drug crime thriller Running With The Devil and he managed to rope in Laurence Fishburne and Nicolas Cage to lead his cast.

Cabell's new film will be released by Quiver Distribution in U.S. theaters and On Demand/Digital on September 20th. We have been asked to share the trailer and new poster with you today. Have a look.

When a cocaine shipment is compromised to the dismay of a drug cartel’s CEO, known simply as The Boss, he orders his most trusted henchman, The Cook, and his partner, another master drug trafficker known as The Man, on a dangerous journey to audit the company’s supply chain. As the drugs make their perilous trek across international borders, past gangsters, refiners, and couriers, they are also being tracked by Federal Agents. When The Cook realizes where the network is breaking down, it may be too late to keep the cartel satisfied.

Cage and Fishburne are joined by Saving Private Ryan stars Barry Pepper and Adam Goldberg, Leslie Bibb, Clifton Collins Jr., Peter Facinelli, Christian Tappan, Natalia Reyes and Cole Hauser.