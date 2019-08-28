Jorge Olguin Invites You To Enter LA CASA

Chilean director Jorge Olguin has long been one of that nation's leading lights when it comes to genre film and he'll be returning to screens locally in January with his latest offering La Casa (The House). And, yep, if you think you have an idea where a horror film called The House is going you're not wrong but the fun of this particular haunted house tale will come with the format: With La Casa Olguin is laying his chills out entirely in real time.

Inspired in real events, La Casa is a horror and mystery film, recorded in real time. A police officer in the late 80's, is trapped in an old house where violents and paranormal events occur.

Check out the first trailer below!