GREENER GRASS: Watch The Official And Bizarro Trailer For The Suburban Satire

IFC Midnight presents Greener Grass, the bebut feature film Written and Directed by Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe, this October. The film will open on October 18th in New York and Los Angeles and will also available On Demand.

The trailer for their twisted satire premiered today. Have a look below.

In a day-glo-colored, bizarro version of suburbia where adults wear braces on their already-straight teeth, everyone drives golf carts, and children magically turn into golden retrievers, soccer moms and best friends Jill (Jocelyn DeBoer) and Lisa (Dawn Luebbe) are locked in a passive aggressive battle-of-the-wills that takes a turn into the sinister when Lisa begins systematically taking over every aspect of Jill’s life—starting with her newborn daughter. Meanwhile, a psycho yoga teacher killer is on the loose, Jill’s husband (Beck Bennett) has developed a curious taste for pool water, and Lisa is pregnant with a soccer ball. That’s just the tip of the gloriously weird iceberg that is the feature debut from writers-directors Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe, a hilariously demented, Stepford Wives-on-acid satire destined to be an instant cult classic.

DeBoer and Luebbe`s film premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Our own Josh Hurtado reviewed Greener Grass when it played at the Oak Cliff Film Festival.