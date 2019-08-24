Toronto Film Festival Coverage All Reviews Dramas Festival Interviews Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works
Disney Confirms Ewan McGregor Reprising Obi-Wan Role For A Third Disney+ STAR WARS Series
Talk has been going on for a few weeks now and yesterday at D23 it was confirmed that Ewan McGregor, everyone's second favorite Obi-Wan Kenobi, will make a run a that top spot in our hearts when he reprises the role for a third live-action Star Wars series on the Disney+ streaming service.
At the end of its Disney+ showcase Friday during D23 Expo, McGregor was brought out on stage and asked LucasFilm chief Kathleen Kennedy to ask him if he’s playing the Jedi Master again. She asked him, and he finally answered, “Yes.” TheWrapProducer Kathleen Kennedy said, “We have all the scripts written we’re ready to start shooting next year.” Variety
McGregor filled the shoes left behind by the great Alec Guiness when he took over the role for Lucas' prequels. Which leaves us to presume that the series will resume after Kenobi went into hiding after the rise of Vader? Somewhere between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope?
Production begins in 2020, time will tell where and when this new series will take place.
