BLOODLINE: Seann William Scott Goes Dark in Trailer For Henry Jacobson Debut Feature Horror

When think of Seann William Scott you think of his lighter roles in the comedy and action genres. Scott took the opportunity to spread his wings into darker territory in Henry Jacobson's debut feature film, the horror, Bloodline.

Evan (Seann William Scott) values family above all else, and anyone who gets between him, his wife, and newborn son learns that the hard way. But when it comes to violent tendencies, it seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The trailer for Jacobson's film dropped the other day. Have a look below. Bloodline will be in U.S. theaters and On Digital/On Demand on September 20th.