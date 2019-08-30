Arrow Video Reveals November Lineup, You'll Buy These For A Dollar! (Or More)

November is going to be another expensive month for cult home video fans with today's announcement of their upcoming slate.

US and Canadian collectors can looks forward to new editions of Paul Verhoven's classic Robocop in both a regular and steelbook edition, a reissue of the previous UK-only releases of Flowers in the Attic and Apprentice to Murder, as well as Irvin Berwick's Hitch Hike to Hell. The UK will also get Robocop and Hitch Hike, but they will get a special limited edition release of Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Check out the gallery below for photos and further details.