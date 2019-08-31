ALONG CAME THE DEVIL 2 Trailer: Sequel to Possession Horror Out in October

If possession horror is your thing here some news for you.

Husband and wife duo Jason and Heather DeVan have wasted no time following up last year`s possession horror Along Came The Devil with a sequel. Production on Along Came The Devil 2 began back in April and Gravitas Ventures is ready to release the flick in U.S. cinemas and On Digital and On Demand on October 11th.

Bruce Davison reprises his role as Reverend Michael. Son of Devan(?), Cassius DeVan, returns to the sequel but now plays Xander. Mother of DeVan, Heather DeVan will return as Sarah Winbourne. Laura Slade Wiggins (Shameless), Mark Ashworth (Magnificent Seven) and Tiffany Fallon are new to the story.

After receiving an unsettling voicemail, Jordan (Wiggins) returns home, looking for answers, only to find her estranged father and even more questions. A demonic force has attached itself to the town and no one is safe. The only one who seems to know anything is the small town's Reverend.

The trailer follows with a selection of key stills.