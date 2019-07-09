Trailer out for Edith Tvede's Sci-Fi Drama "Lux Aeterna" starring Ghita NÃ¸rby

Trailer out for Sci-Fi Drama "Lux Aeterna"

Directed by Edith Fabritius Tvede, written by Nicklas Tägtström Møller & Edith Fabritius Tvede and produced by Charlotte Sne Hoen. Starring Danish screenlegend Ghita Nørby, along with Ditte Ylva Olsen, Niels Olsen, Kim Sønderholm & Paw Terndrup.



The young and ambitious journalist Helene gets a story that could make her career, as she discovers a secret invention by the Danish-born top scientist Ellen Franklin, but as the invention's potential for catastrophic consequences become clear to her, she is forced consider how much ambitions are allowed to cost both oneself and the world.