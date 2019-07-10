RESPIRA (BREATHE) Trailer: Gabriel Grieco's Thriller Takes Flight After World Premiere at Busan

Gabriel Grieco's thriller Respira (Breathe) had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival the other week. A brand new trailer for Repsira was just released. Find it below.

“Breathe” is about a family that moves to the countryside, because the father got a job as a fumigator pilot in the soy fields. When he arrives at the place, he discovers that the previous pilot has disappeared. It is in a sinister situation, so the family will end up fighting to survive, trying to escape from this place.

Respira was presented as a work in progress in 2018 at both Cannes' Upcoming Fantastic Movies section and Blood Window during Ventana Sur in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Blood Window is where I caught the film, not quite completed save for some post production work but nothing was expected to change much to the narrative structure. I did say that it should be able to find its way onto lineups of larger festivals outside of the Spanish territories festival circuit. Having your world premiere in South Korea is not a bad way to start.