Playboy model and actress Barbara Darinka Zatler suddenly passes away at age of 38
Barbara Zatler was born in Horsens, Denmark on December 7, 1980. She tragicly passed away in early July 2019 due to reasons unknown.
Barbara was a former Playboy model and actress, with acting credits in movies such as "Klown: The Movie", "Teddy Bear", "Craig", "Bleed with me", "The Horror Vault", "I'll Come Running" and TV appearances in shows like "Kristian" and "2900 Happiness".
Official statement from the Zatler family (through Facebook):
It’s with great sorrow that the family and close friends of Barbara Zatler can inform that Barbara in the beginning of July has passed away. It came as a great shock for all of us.Barbara leaves her daughter Samara, 4 years old. Samara is now with her farther where she is used to live and Samara is doing well. Barbaras funeral was held July 23rd only with the family and close friends. We would like to apologies to anyone we might have overlooked that was close to Barbara and would have wanted to attend the funeral. Barbaras Facebook account will for now continue to be open and be managed by her family.