Playboy model and actress Barbara Darinka Zatler suddenly passes away at age of 38

Barbara Zatler was born in Horsens, Denmark on December 7, 1980. She tragicly passed away in early July 2019 due to reasons unknown.

Barbara was a former Playboy model and actress, with acting credits in movies such as "Klown: The Movie", "Teddy Bear", "Craig", "Bleed with me", "The Horror Vault", "I'll Come Running" and TV appearances in shows like "Kristian" and "2900 Happiness".