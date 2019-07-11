PAPER GIRLS: Amazon Options Brian K. Vaughan And Cliff Chiang's Graphic Novel

I came by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's comic book Paper Girls when a guy I went to high school with, Steve Skroce, who worked with Vaughan on the series We Stand on Guard, wrote to keep an eye for this new book.

One of the first things I exclaimed when I picked up issue one of was that someone had to option it pronto and turn it into a series or movie. A story of four young paper delivery girls 'caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers' is just the kind of hard edged entertainment our sisters, daughters and female friends needed!

It has taken a while, amost four years since that first issue came out, but Deadline is reporting that Amazon have won the right to adapt it to series.

The series follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. An emotional adventure in which the girls and the women they eventually become are tough, their friendships are authentic, and their journey through time is epic.

Toy Story 4's co-writer Stephany Folsom is going to adapt the book. Folsom is already in with Amazon as a Consulting Producer on their Lord of the Rings series. She will executive produce with Vaughan and Plan B.

As of September this year there will be six volumes of the comics in trade paperback format. Grab a couple and prepare to get excited.