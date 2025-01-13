Shout! Factory Acquires Golden Princess' 156-Film Library, Essential John Woo And Chow Yun-Fat Collabs Among Them

Incredible news for international action fans this morning. Variety reported this morning that Shout! Factory have announced that they acquired the worldwide rights for Golden Princess' 156-film library. In this library are essential action titles from John Woo, Ringo Lam, Tsui Hark and Johnnie To.

In a major move set to electrify action film aficionados, Shout! Studios has nabbed worldwide rights (excluding select Asian territories) to the coveted Golden Princess movie library, a treasure trove of 156 Hong Kong cinema classics that’s been MIA from Western markets for decades. The acquisition’s crown jewels include Woo’s action masterpieces “Hard Boiled,” “The Killer,” the complete “Better Tomorrow” trilogy, “Bullet in the Head” and “Once a Thief.” The library also boasts Ringo Lam’s “City on Fire,” “Prison on Fire” and its sequel; Eric Tsang’s “Aces Go Places”; Tsui’s “Peking Opera Blues”; Tony Ching’s “Chinese Ghost Story” trilogy; and additional hits like Wai Ka-fai’s “Peace Hotel,” Andrew Kam and Johnnie To’s “The Big Heat” and Alex Law’s “Now You See It, Now You Don’t.”

This means that for the first time in a long while somebody has the worldwide rights for a lot of our favorite action titles from the golden age of Hong Kong cinema and will actually treat them respectively. This is mind-blowing news, everyone!

It also means that my wallet is going to take substantial hits from time to time whenever Shout! Factory gets down to releasing their uber-editions, with prints and hi-def scans, or whatever the cook kids are calling them these days.

Massive news!

(photo: Everett Collection)