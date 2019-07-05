Melbourne 2019: ScreenAnarchy Reviews First Glance Features

In Fabric



Peter Strickland (Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke of Burgundy) returns with a new film! Temper your expectations however as Kurt describes in his review the shockingly jarring tonal shift and needless repetition that bring the highs low.

"In Fabric is his most wildly fluctuating film, where the highs are pure joy, but there are some wibbly-wobbly points and an inscrutably repetitive third act."

Fans of Strickland should be "rightly enthusiastic about the director's razor sharp control of tone and atmosphere...Indeed, In Fabric is ardently in love with 1950s era department store environments, and the accompanying girthy catalogs that flip in the breeze like retail pornography. At times, the film feels like a kind of Gothic Euro-sleaze reflection of P.T. Anderson's Phantom Thread."

Kurt describes the film as "a hyper-stylized and nostalgic love-letter to a type of shopping experience that has been in a slow motion death spiral since the internet swallowed everything."

Case in point, is the vital importance mannequins played in the past. "In In Fabric the mannequins have taken over the asylum...er...shop. The madame at Dently & Super's Department Store removes her hair at one point in the film to visually suggest that she is a living mannequin. At another point, she erotically washes a mannequin as a ritual of black magic transmogrification."

The chief character in this tale is the troubled Sheila, "divorcée single mum contending with her twenty-something artist son who has moved his petulant girlfriend into his bedroom for non-stop sex. Sheila is also trying to re-enter the dating pool and despises her workmates in her day job as a bank teller. With all these things encroaching on her personal space she is very much on the ropes and at the end of her wits."

In such a state she visits the cursed department store and is taken aback by a "striking red dress she purchases in a way to reclaim her confidence and sexuality. Naturally this is further from the truth as the dress gives her an ugly rash while her domestic life continues to devolve towards hell. This is before the adding the whole 'animated dress of evil' element to the equation.

Throw in some some weird, but quirkily believable, 'local TV advertisements' for the store, the most loaded board-game session Sorry in cinematic history and some forthright bitchiness from Gwendoline Christie (trading in her body armour for thick mascara and attitude), set to the beat of techno-ambiance and you have got yourself a Peter Strickland joint.

Unfortunately, In Fabric moves on to a questionable second chapter, one involving the upcoming nuptials of a washing repairman, who is forced to don the dress at truly the worlds worst bachelor party... this second half undermines the ebb and flow of the first, as Strickland endeavours to build a new set of characters and an entirely new scenario, and the plot unravels."

Original review by Kurt Halfyard, edited for this preview