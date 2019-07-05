Melbourne 2019: ScreenAnarchy Reviews First Glance Features
Now for something a little different. The Melbourne International Film Festival, like every year, has revealed its First Glance titles.
These are a hodgepodge of different program streamed films and documentaries to whet the appetite prior to the full guide unveiling. The MIFF site itself has done some good write-ups of these films, albeit with some obtuse trailers and clips.
Rather than intro every film revealed so far, instead see the gallery below for the four films in the line-up that we have seen and reviewed!
Peter Martin, J Hurtado and Kurt Halfyard contributed to this story.
Cold Case Hammarskjöld
In Kurt's exciting review he dives deep into this experimental doco describing it and the auteur behind it as such; "Danish filmmaker Mads Brügger takes large risks; along with his countryman Lars Von Trier (whose outfit Zentropa produced The Ambassador), Brügger keeps plenty of his own skin in the game of his cinematic endeavors -- for the sake of your education, and entertainment."
"With Cold Case Hammarskjöld, things go the full Errol Morris investigation route as he seeks to uncover whether an infamous plane crash and survival of Statesman Dag Hammarskjöld" is in fact something far more bizarre.
"With the help of Göran Björkdahl, a swedish activist/investigator who is in possession of the only part of Hammarskjöld's plane that was not buried under the soil of the Ndola airport, Brügger uses every trick in the documentary playbook: re-creations, animations, historical footage, official and redacted document scavenging, and a lot of interviews. Brügger recreates, in glossy cinematic terms, himself making the documentary itself. As with any good conspiracy theory, things start to fold back on themselves in increasingly avant garde ways."
Without spoiling, the review mentions some crazy facts and larger-than-life figures that play into this mystery; "Two hundred old Secret Marine Societies, megalomaniac villains dressed in white, biological guerrilla warfare, the fallout of Apartheid, World War II fighter aces, assassins leaving Playing Cards in their victims' collar, and of course, the fate of both a continent, and a fledgling World Government Body, which are all tethered together."
Kurt's review surmises that "Cold Case Hammarskjöld is the most engaging (and entertaining) documentary of the year."
Original review by Kurt Halfyard, edited for this preview