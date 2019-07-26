Fantasia Coverage Hollywood Features Zombie Movies Cult Movies Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
GWEN: Watch The New Trailer For William McGregor`s Debut Film
William McGregor`s debut feature film, Gwen, is coming to cinemas, On Demand and Digital HD on August 16th. We have a new trailer to share with you below.
Gwen is a young girl desperately trying to hold her home together – struggling with her mother's mysterious illness, her father's absence and a ruthless mining company encroaching on their land. As a growing darkness begins to take grip of her home, the local community grows suspicious and turns on Gwen and her family.
Directed and written by McGregor, Gwen premiered here in Toronto at TIFF last year and went on to festivals in Sweden and Scotland. The distribution is part of the recently announced joint venture between Samuel Goldwyn Films and Shudder.
