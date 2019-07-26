GWEN: Watch The New Trailer For William McGregor`s Debut Film

William McGregor`s debut feature film, Gwen, is coming to cinemas, On Demand and Digital HD on August 16th. We have a new trailer to share with you below.

Gwen is a young girl desperately trying to hold her home together – struggling with her mother's mysterious illness, her father's absence and a ruthless mining company encroaching on their land. As a growing darkness begins to take grip of her home, the local community grows suspicious and turns on Gwen and her family.