GWEN: RLJE FILMS And Shudder Pick up William McGregor's Debut Thriller

RLJE Films and Shudder have announced that they will handle the theatrical and streaming release of William McGregor's debut feature film, the thriller Gwen.

Gwen is a young girl whose life seems to be collapsing around her. Struggling with her mother’s mysterious illness, her father's absence and a group of angry villagers threatening to take her farm, Gwen must find the strength to guide her family through the darkness. But as a malevolent presence begins to take grip of her home, it becomes apparent there is a greater evil that may be too strong to overcome.

I should be paying more attention to how often this happens because this is not the first time this week that we have announced that Shudder has teamed up with a traditional theatrical distributor. It's divide and conquer as they say. It still gives genre fans multiple means by which to see McGregor's film: theatrical, digital and VOD, streaming and DVD and Blu-ray. This is much better than the sole rights being nabbed by a streaming giant only to be available via their service.