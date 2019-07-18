Fantasia Coverage Musicals Hollywood Interviews International Videos Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Fantasia 2019: Kim Joo-hwan's THE DIVINE FURY (사자) to Wrap up Festival
Film Festivals are in a constant state of flux. It is almost against the very nature of festival for things to go smoothly, their administrative equivelant of, 'It's quiet. Too quiet'.
So we always have to be at the ready in case a festival has any last minute additions or changes like Fantasia dropped on us yesterday. They announced that they will host the North American premiere of Kim Joo-hwan's The Divine Fury (사자) on the final night of the festival.
Its plot follows a champion fighter who, as a child, abandoned his Christian faith, only to become afflicted with stigmata as an adult. When he realizes that he may at the center of a demonic plot to take over the Earth, he uses his martial arts prowess to take out the ghouls sent to destroy him.
The horror actioner stars young talent Park Seo-jun (Parasite) and Woo Do-hwan (Tempted). They are backed by statesman Ahn Sung-ki (The Divine Weapon).
We have included two trailers below and we think this nifty illustrated poster we found gives a really good idea of what the audience can look forward to on the final night of Fantasia.
Premiering on Thursday, August 1 - and directly following the festival's official Closing Night Film, PROMARE - THE DIVINE FURY wraps up Fantasia 2019 with thrills, style, and panache. Fantasia 2019 is also very proud to announce a special encore screening of Lee Won-tae's THE GANGSTER, THE COP, THE DEVIL, which quickly sold out its Quebec Premiere on July 13th and had festival audiences screaming for more. Tickets for the additional screening of the film, set for Sunday, July 28, are now on sale at Fantasia's website.
