DANIEL ISN'T REAL Trailer: The New Cosmic Horror From Adam Egypt Mortimer

Last night during the Bold Voices of Contemporary Horror panel at SDCC director Adam Egypt Mortimer debuted the trailer for his new flick, Daniel Isn't Real. You can now have a look for yourself below.

Troubled college freshman Luke (Robbins) suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind -- and his soul.

Our own Josh reviewed the film last month,

Mortimer has managed take a story that the audience thinks they already know, and send it off into the darkest corners of the genre universe while still managing to keep the action and emotional center of the story cleverly contained. It's a small story, about a boy and his imaginary friend, but it has potentially cosmic implications if things go sideways.

Samuel Godlwyn Films is releasing Daniel Isn't Real in Theaters and Shudder is releasing it on digital on December 6th.

Daniel Isn't Real stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miles Robbins, Sasha Lane, Hannah Marks and Mary Stuart Masterson.