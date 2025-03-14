PSYCHO THERAPY: THE SHALLOW TALE OF A WRITER WHO DECIDED TO WRITE ABOUT A SERIAL KILLER Official Trailer: Starring Steve Buscemi, John Magaro And Britt Lower

A struggling writer in the midst of a divorce befriends a retired serial killer who incidentally becomes his marriage counselor by day, and killing counselor for his next book by night.

Steve Buscemi, John Magaro and Britt Lower star is Tolga Karaçelik's dark comedy, a new contender for longest titles of the year, Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer. The official trailer and key art were released this week. You will find the trailer below.

Brainstorm Media is releasing the title in NY cinemas on April 4th.