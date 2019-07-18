Fantasia Coverage Hollywood Features Weird Reviews Manga Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

ARTIK: First Images Released For Tom Botchii's Debut Horror Thriller

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Tom Botchii's feature film debut is a new horror thriller called Artik. Sort of autobiographical, from the director's words below, Artik will have its world premiere at Popcorn Frights in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in August. 
 
A selection of stills from the film were released recently. Have a look below. Artik will be distributed by Epic Pictures genre label Dread. 
 
Award-winning filmmaker, Tom Botchii, is gearing up for the World Premiere of his horror-thriller, ARTIK. With Popcorn Frights just weeks away, we have an exclusive look at stills from the film.
 
A comic book obsessed serial killer teaches his son how to get away with a series of brutal murders until the boy befriends a mysterious man who threatens to expose everything. 
 
"It sounds funny but making ARTIK, a film about a murderer, was actually, kind of healing. Truth is, the character himself is loosely based on my dad and the character of Holton was based around an ex-girlfriend," says Botchii. "So from the moment that I started writing, it felt like the story was just pouring out of me and releasing a lot of pent up emotion. And that was the original goal, do something that gets this off my chest, but also works as a small, independent horror production. Then, small began to morph into real which then changed into holy crap - it's happening! And now, it feels like it's truly starting to take on a life of its own."
 
ARTIK is written & directed by Tom Botchii, starring Chase Williamson (John Dies at the End), Lauren Ashely Carter (Imitation Girl), Matt Mercer (Contracted), Gavin White (14 Cameras), & Jerry G Angelo (7 Faces of Jack the Ripper).
 
