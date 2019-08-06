ARTIK: New Trailer And Fresh Keyart Released For Indie Horror

Tom Botchii's feature film debut, Artik, will have its world premieres at Popcorn Frights Film Fest in Florida this week. Then Artik will be released in US cinemas on September 6th, and on VOD/Blu-ray on September 10th.

Yesterday, Epic Pictures and DREAD released the new trailer and fresh keyart for Botchii's flick. If you think the keyart style looks familiar that is because it came from poster artist Christopher Shy who illustrated the poster for Panos Cosmatos' Mandy.

A comic book obsessed serial killer teaches his son how to get away with a series of brutal murders until the boy befriends a mysterious man who threatens to expose everything.

Artik stars Chase Williamson (John Dies at the End, Beyond The Gates), Lauren Ashely Carter (Jug Face, Imitation Girl), Matt Mercer (Contracted), Gavin White (Black-ish, 14 Cameras) and Jerry G Angelo (7 Faces of Jack the Ripper).