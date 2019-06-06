Giveaway: Win a Copy of Jon Knautz's Chiller THE CLEANING LADY

Sundance Coverage Festival Features Documentaries International Videos All News How ScreenAnarchy Works
On the surface, Alice (Kendra) seems like a woman who has it all: a gorgeous apartment, a booming career, a stunning physique, and a handsome boyfriend. The only problem is he’s married to someone else. Looking for a way to simplify her life, Alice hires Shelly to clean her house. As Alice begins to confide in Shelly about her illicit affair, their friendship grows… and so does Shelly’s twisted obsession with her new employer. It soon becomes clear that Shelly has motives that reach further than a normal cleaning lady. Shelly wants to cleanse Alice’s entire life and will stop at nothing until she’s done.
At which big name genre festival did The Cleaning Lady have its world premiere?