Exclusive CELEBRITY CRUSH Clip: Shut Up!

Gotta love 80s horror movies, but, let's be honest, it's been a few years since then, and the stars have changed since then -- sometimes for good, sometimes for bad. And that's true of 80s horror movie fans too.

Celebrity Crush well illustrates the situation, when a devoted fan makes her wish come true, in a quite (potentially) horrible way. Here's the official synopsis:

When the B horror movie Chain-Face Clown was released in 1985, no one knew the film would one day become a classic. Well, at least by a select group of horror movie fans.

The film's biggest fan, 29 year-old Emily Lynessa, always knew she was going to meet and fall in love with Jonathan Blaklee, mid 40s, the star of Chain-Face Clown. Her plan is simple: Meet Jonathan at an upcoming signing for the DVD and lure him back to her home where Jonathan will be imprisoned inside her home until he realizes Emily is the one for him.

Oliver Robins wrote and directed. He also stars in the film, along with Alissa Schneider, Melissa McNerney, Jonathan D. Lee, Wade Williams, and Eddie Craig. The world premiere is tonight (Friday, June 21) at Dances With Films @ 11:45pm - TCL Chinese Theatres, 6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

