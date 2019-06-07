DOLLS Trailer: Dee Wallace Contends with Sinister Toys

E.T. star Dee Wallace toplines Dolls, a fun looking supernatural horror film from Uncork'd Entertainment in the tradition of Full Moon's Puppet Master series and, of course, Child's Play.

The first feature film directed by Cuyle Carvin, Dolls will see release on DVD and VOD in the U.S. on July 2.

Dolls is about a struggling children's book author and his rebellious teenage daughter who move into a house they've inherited and find mysterious dolls in the attic. They soon learn that the dolls have a sinister - and deadly - past.

The screenplay is by Justin Hawkins and Josh Hawkins, with Jeff Miller (Ouiji House) also contributing to the story.

Check out the trailer for Dolls below: