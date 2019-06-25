Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage International Videos Hollywood Features Indie Features Festival News How ScreenAnarchy Works

BiFan 2019: 10 Films You Should Check Out at the 23rd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Contributor; Seoul, South Korea (@pierceconran)
Sign-In to Vote

Asia's top genre celebration is almost upon us, and as we pack our bags for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan), we've prepared a few titles to look out for in this year's vast program. Between our recent festival travels we've managed to see a few of the titles on offer, but beyond recent favourites, BiFan is also fielding a broad lineup of classic films, not least the sci-fi masterpiece Blade Runner, which serves as the theme for this edition. As this year is the 100 year anniversary of Korean cinema, there are also a number of lesser known classic Korean films peppered throughout the program, while screen legend Kim Hye-soo is the subject of a career retrospective.


James Marsh contributed to this story.

Scroll through this gallery to discover Screen Anarchy's Top 10 recommendations for BiFan 2019.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
bifan 2019kim hye-sookorean filmsrecommendedtop 10
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.