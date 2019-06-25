BiFan 2019: 10 Films You Should Check Out at the 23rd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Asia's top genre celebration is almost upon us, and as we pack our bags for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan), we've prepared a few titles to look out for in this year's vast program. Between our recent festival travels we've managed to see a few of the titles on offer, but beyond recent favourites, BiFan is also fielding a broad lineup of classic films, not least the sci-fi masterpiece Blade Runner, which serves as the theme for this edition. As this year is the 100 year anniversary of Korean cinema, there are also a number of lesser known classic Korean films peppered throughout the program, while screen legend Kim Hye-soo is the subject of a career retrospective.



James Marsh contributed to this story.