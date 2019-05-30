Watch RAMBO: LAST BLOOD Trailer: John Rambo Has His Last Stand

Sylvester Stallone returns as the iconic John Rambo for one final, violent showdown, this time against sex traffickers across the border.

When we left John at the end of the last film, Rambo, he had returned to America to settle in the town where First Blood was set. Now an aging solder suffering from PTSD, he picks up odd jobs where he can. But when a long-time family friend and estate manager, Maria, informs him that her grand-daughter has gone missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster, descending into a violent hell when he uncovers a sex-trafficking ring and goes up against a vicious crime lord.

The script was co-written by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick, while Get the Gringo's Adrian Grunberg directs.

This time out, Sylvester Stallone shares the screen with Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada.

Rambo: Last Blood opens September 20, 2019.

Check out the trailer below: