Umberto Lenzi's THE TOUGH ONES To Make Its Blu Debut From Grindhouse Releasing July 9th

They may not be terribly prolific, but when Grindhouse Releasing announces a new release, it's definitely worthwhile to listen up. Grindhouse, purveyors of quality horror and exploitation cinema since the late '90s, have recently announced that they've completed a 4k restorations of Umberto Lenzi (Cannibal Ferox, Spasmo, Eyeball) Eurocrime classic The Tough Ones, also known by the incredibly badass title, Rome Armed To The Teeth.

This upcoming Blu-ray will not only include the brand new restoration, but also a host of special features including an audio commentary from Eurocrime expert Mike Malloy, interviews with many of the cast and crew, Roberto Curti liner notes, a CD of the soundtrack and much more! This 3-disc set is going to be a scorcher! The first 2,500 copies will also come with a specially created "custom 30-caliber bullet pen", so get your orders in soon!

Below you'll find the full details along with a trailer to give you a taste of the insanity of this true gem of Italian gonzo action cinema.