Patrick Lussier Releases First Photo & Comments on Halloween-themed Thriller TRICK

Genre veteran Patrick Lussier has released the first photo and comments from his latest film, the horror thriller Trick. Omar Epps heads the cast in the main role of Detective Mike Denver, a man obsessed with a serial killer that has remained one step ahead of him for years. Film Bridge International is handling worldwide sales at the Cannes Film Market.

Epps has starred in over 20 films in a career spanning two decades. Most recently, he starred on USA Network's "Shooter" and 2018's hit film Traffik alongside Paula Patton. Trick also stars Ellen Adair (Showtime's "Homeland" and "Billions," USA's "The Sinner") as Sheriff Lisa Jayne, the sheriff in the small town of Benton who has always considered Detective Denver as her mentor. Cheryl Winston, the only survivor of the latest round of killings in her small town, is played by Kristina Reyes ("Blindspot," "Shades of Blue"). Talbott is played by frequent George A. Romero collaborator Tom Atkins and Jamie Kennedy (Scream 1-3, Malibu's Most Wanted, Romeo + Juliet) stars as Dr. Steven. Principal photography took place in upstate New York.

Describing his cast, Lussier told Bloody Disgusting, "Reyes is Cheryl, the survivor of Trick's first rampage, her innocence slain along with the lives of her friends as she finds herself caught in the battle between Trick and those who hunt him. But who is hunting whom? Jamie plays Dr. Steve, a recovering hipster medico and Tom Atkins, the silver fox himself, is back as the gruff Talbott, restaurateur and horror film aficionado with a soft spot for charity, church and shotguns."

The story centers on an elusive serial killer, who descends upon a small town annually. He is responsible for gruesome murders year after year, each seemingly unrelated. No one believes this could be the same killer. Detective Denver has faced Trick once before, having -shot and killed him. Or so everyone keeps telling him. However, Denver knows Trick is still out there, and he's coming back for revenge.

"Trick is, for lack of a better term, 'slasher-noire' horror set in upstate New York, spanning five consecutive Halloweens where serial killer Trick Weaver taunts police up and down the Hudson River practicing murder as performance art," Lussier explained to Bloody Disgusting. "The Benton Township, where Trick's murderous journey begins, has fallen into decay, almost like Trick's initial killings didn't just claim individual victims but killed the town itself."

Lussier's lengthy list of horror credentials began while working alongside Wes Craven in some of the genre's biggest hits including the Scream franchise, Red Eye, New Nightmare and Vampire in Brooklyn. Lussier directed and co-wrote My Bloody Valentine, Drive Angry and was a writer and producer on Terminator Genisys.

Perhaps more importantly to horror fans, Lussier has promised, "We've gone out of our way to make the kills as grounded and practical as possible. Gary J. Tunnicliffe, who has been my partner in murder and mayhem since 2000, has once again returned to craft a festival of ferocity, drenched in bloody steel."

Writer Todd Farmer has a long history in the horror genre (but not so much on farming), including Jason X, and The Messengers and has worked previously alongside Lussier co-writing My Bloody Valentine and Drive Angry.