Overlook 2019 Preview: We Pick 5 Can't Miss Films

Why, oh why do we make it so hard on ourselves?!
As always, the Overlook Film Festival program (which starts today, not coincidentally) is packed wall to wall with great movies. So why pick only 5? Because there are so many other fun things to do such as the immersive game, Pumpkin Pie show, podcasts, VR, oh and you're in New Orleans for goodness sake. You really can't go wrong walking into any of the festival's programming, but we've done the hard work and picked five flicks we're completely sure you won't regret checking out.
Check out all of the movies and other great programming over at the festival's site.