Cannes Coverage Thrillers Weird Reviews Movie Posters All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Overlook 2019 Preview: We Pick 5 Can't Miss Films

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote

Why, oh why do we make it so hard on ourselves?!

As always, the Overlook Film Festival program (which starts today, not coincidentally) is packed wall to wall with great movies. So why pick only 5? Because there are so many other fun things to do such as the immersive game, Pumpkin Pie show, podcasts, VR, oh and you're in New Orleans for goodness sake. You really can't go wrong walking into any of the festival's programming, but we've done the hard work and picked five flicks we're completely sure you won't regret checking out.

Check out all of the movies and other great programming over at the festival's site.

Come to Daddy
Super star producer and festival impresario Ant Timpson makes his feature directorial debut with this Elijah Wood starrer about an awkward dude named Norval, out to discover the truth about his father. This one is all kinds of fun.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival previewsNew OrleansOverlook
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.