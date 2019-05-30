Overlook 2019 Preview: We Pick 5 Can't Miss Films

Why, oh why do we make it so hard on ourselves?!



As always, the Overlook Film Festival program (which starts today, not coincidentally) is packed wall to wall with great movies. So why pick only 5? Because there are so many other fun things to do such as the immersive game, Pumpkin Pie show, podcasts, VR, oh and you're in New Orleans for goodness sake. You really can't go wrong walking into any of the festival's programming, but we've done the hard work and picked five flicks we're completely sure you won't regret checking out.



Check out all of the movies and other great programming over at the festival's site.

Come to Daddy

Super star producer and festival impresario Ant Timpson makes his feature directorial debut with this Elijah Wood starrer about an awkward dude named Norval, out to discover the truth about his father. This one is all kinds of fun. Daniel Isn't Real

The SXSW midnight audience had a rollicking good time with Adam Egypt Mortimer's (Some Kind of Hate) new film about an imaginary friend that's up to no good. It's produced by the good folks at SpectreVision. Girl on the Third Floor

Producers directing features is all the rage this year and this time it's Travis Stevens (Starry Eyes, Cheap Thrills) taking the reigns in this "haunted" house horror that stars CM Punk. One Cut of the Dead

Shinichiro Ueda's comedy about a film crew making a zombie flick has won fans all across the festival circuit since it premiered way back at Tokyo 2017. Don't miss this chance to see it on the big screen. Greener Grass

It's a tough task to be considered the weirdest movie to ever premiere in Midnight at Sundance but Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe has a claim for that mantle. It takes place in a world where kids are traded like cups full of sugar and everyone has braces -- because... that's weird. It's also oh so funny.