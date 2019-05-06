New SKY SHARKS Trailer Shows off Impressive Visual FX

Marc Fehse and his Sky Sharks team have unleashed an epic new trailer for their new film, featuring some pretty dazzling visual FX work. Taking a page from Iron Sky, Sky Sharks has captured the imagination of cult film fans the world over with its far-out premise and overall level of craftsmanship.

The film has been in post-production for a few years now, but that doesn't mean there's no movement on the front, as it were. We have word from the production that the film is nearing completion, almost ready for the world to behold all of its Shark-riding Nazi charms.

A team of Arctic geologists stumble across an abandoned laboratory in which the Nazis developed an incredible and brutal secret weapon during the final months of WW2. Deep in the ice, they accidentally awake a deadly army of flying zombie sharks ridden by genetically mutated, undead super-humans, who are unleashed into the skies, wreaking their bloodthirsty revenge on any aircraft that takes to the air.

An elite task force is assembled to take on this deadly threat and stop the Sky Sharks from conquering the air, but as time runs out, the task force realises they will have to fight fire with fire, and the stage is set for the greatest flying super-mutant zombie shark air battle the world has ever seen....

Check out the 2019 trailer for Sky Sharks below!