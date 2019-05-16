MAKE ROOM IN HELL is yours, free

Unsparing UK thriller Make Room in Hell is all yours gratis: vimeo.com/execbranch/mrih

When some one-off casual sex leads broke, miserable divorcee Gordon Burn to a secret coin collection, he duly plots their theft.

But as newbie criminal Burn rapidly loses control of his half-cocked plan, tragedy follows unspeakable tragedy. Burn's darkest fears are at once outdone by the grueling events he sets in motion. And yet it's in the aftermath of the botched job, before the dust has even settled, that his gravest threat emerges. Burn finds himself fast becoming the prisoner, forever, of his own desperate foolishness... as he falls helpless prey to a seemingly untouchable foe.

Prepare to nosedive into the very soul of a man barely clinging to society’s boundaries — to the boundaries of sanity itself. Make Room in Hell is as hardboiled as you’ve ever seen, full of unforgettable characters, stunning twists, and hair-raising plotting that pushes straight off the edge....

