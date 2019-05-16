Fantaspoa 2019: Grief, Madness And Cosmic Horror Abound in THE FEAR OF LOOKING UP Trailer Premiere

Fantaspoa Coverage Manga International Features Teaser Trailers Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
While chasing a serial killer inspired by the god of sleep, a cop’s life is overturned by the death of her lover. Looming monsters and the need for revenge cloud the border between her nightmares and reality.
The Fear of Looking Up is a female-driven revenge thriller with a twist, an exploration of grief, reality and dreams using the mechanics of a cop drama. Inspired by a heady brew of H.P. Lovecraft style cosmic horror the film hints at unimaginable universes, blended with detective noir.
The Fear of Looking Up is a study in reality, dreams and imagination told through the prism of a genre film: part police thriller, part fantasy and very much a weird tale. We follow a character who is put through a set of difficult and tragic circumstances, the result of which is a slow unravelling of the mind - in which they catch glimpses of the greater universe beyond their narrow worldview. Starting with the familiar cliche of the detective stalking a serial killer - we abandon that familiar world to plunge into a story of grief and madness with cosmic horror echoes.