Exclusive PROJECT ITHACA Clip: Lady, Please

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Nicholas Humphries' (ABCs of Death 2.5) new indie sci fi thriller Project Ithaca will be released in U.S. cinemas and On Demand on June 7th by way of Saban Films. 
 
A group of strangers awaken aboard an alien spacecraft. Divided they will die. Together, they can find a way home.
 
We have an exclusive clip from this Canadian sci fi thriller to share with you. We find four of our captives in the belly of an alien ship. Taking up the mantle of leadership, John Brighton (James Gallanders) calms down the others (Konima Parkinson-Jones, Alex Woods and Deragh Campbell) when strange things begin to happen. 
 
Check out the clip below along with the trailer. 
 
 
