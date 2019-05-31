Cannes Coverage Weird Videos Hollywood Reviews Comedies Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Cruising The Classics This August With Arrow Video's Upcoming Titles

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
Another month, another can't miss selection of classics from Arrow Video. This August may be light on quantity, but it's heavy on quality as Arrow delivers a trio of knock-out releases that fans will surely scamper to add to their collections.

Only three releases this month, and only two releasing in the USA, but those two are surefire winners and long awaited films making their domestic Blu-ray debuts. First up is WIlliam Friedkin's oft requested sleazefest, Cruising, releasing both in the UK and in the US/CAN. Next is Alfred Sole's Alice, Sweet Alice, one of the most beloved horrors of the '70s, featuring the film debut of Brooke Shields, releasing in the North American markets only.

Meanwhile, the UK gets a massively pimped out version of Park Chan-wook's Oldboy that any collector would happily devour a live octopus to add to their collection!

Check out the gallery below for more details.

CRUISING (UK/US/CAN)

Academy Award-winner William Friedkin (The Exorcist, The French Connection) directs Al Pacino as an undercover cop pitched into New York’s seedy underbelly in Cruising – available for the first time on Blu-ray in a brand new director-approved transfer.

New York is caught in the grip of a sadistic serial killer who is preying on the patrons of the city’s underground bars. Captain Edelson (Paul Sorvino) tasks young rookie Steve Burns (Pacino) with infiltrating the S&M subculture to try and lure the killer out of the shadows – but as he immerses himself deeper and deeper into the underworld, Steve risks losing his own identity in the process.

Taking the premise and title from reporter Gerald Walker’s novel, Cruising was the subject of great controversy at the time of its release and remains a challenging and remarkable movie to this day, with Pacino’s haunted lead performance as its magnetic centrepiece.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

  • Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original camera negative, supervised and approved by writer-director William Friedkin
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Newly remastered 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio supervised by William Friedkin
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Archival audio commentary by William Friedkin
  • The History of Cruising – archival featurette looking at the film’s origins and production
  • Exorcising Cruising – archival featurette looking at the controversy surrounding the film and its enduring legacy
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

