Cruising The Classics This August With Arrow Video's Upcoming Titles

Another month, another can't miss selection of classics from Arrow Video. This August may be light on quantity, but it's heavy on quality as Arrow delivers a trio of knock-out releases that fans will surely scamper to add to their collections.

Only three releases this month, and only two releasing in the USA, but those two are surefire winners and long awaited films making their domestic Blu-ray debuts. First up is WIlliam Friedkin's oft requested sleazefest, Cruising, releasing both in the UK and in the US/CAN. Next is Alfred Sole's Alice, Sweet Alice, one of the most beloved horrors of the '70s, featuring the film debut of Brooke Shields, releasing in the North American markets only.

Meanwhile, the UK gets a massively pimped out version of Park Chan-wook's Oldboy that any collector would happily devour a live octopus to add to their collection!

