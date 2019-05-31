Cruising The Classics This August With Arrow Video's Upcoming Titles

ALICE, SWEET ALICE (US/CAN)
A young Brooke Shields meets an untimely end in this religious-themed proto slasher par excellence from director Alfred Sole.
On the day of her first communion, young Karen (Brooke Shields) is savagely murdered by an unknown assailant in a yellow rain mac and creepy translucent mask. But the nightmare is far from over – as the knife-wielding maniac strikes again and again, Karen’s bereaved parents are forced to confront the possibility that Karen’s wayward sister Alice might be the one behind the mask.
Bearing influences from the likes of Hitchcock, the then-booming Italian giallo film and more specifically, Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now, Alice, Sweet Alice is an absolutely essential – if often overlooked – entry in the canon of 1970s American horror.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- Brand new 2K restoration of the theatrical version from the original camera negative
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original uncompressed mono audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary with Richard Harland Smith
- Archival audio commentary with co-writer/director Alfred Sole and editor Edward Salier
- First Communion: Alfred Sole Remembers Alice, Sweet Alice – director Alfred Sole looks back on his 1976 classic
- In the Name of the Father – brand new interview with actor Niles McMaster
- Sweet Memories: Dante Tomaselli on Alice, Sweet Alice – filmmaker Dante Tomaselli, cousin of Alfred Sole, discusses his longtime connection to the film
- Lost Childhood: The Locations of Alice, Sweet Alice – a tour of the original Alice Sweet Alice shooting locations hosted by author Michael Gingold
- Alternate Holy Terror Television Cut
- Deleted scene
- Alternate Opening Titles
- Trailer and TV Spot
- Original screenplay
- Image gallery
OLDBOY (UK) LIMITED EDITION THREE-DISC SET: OLDBOY + OLD DAYS + THREE HOURS OF INTERVIEWS
Often cited as one of the best films of the 2000s and possibly the definitive example of extreme Asian cinema, Oldboy is a brutal, lyrical modern classic of the revenge genre.
Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, the film tells the horrific tale of Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a businessman who is inexplicably kidnapped and imprisoned in a grim hotel room-like cell for 15 years, without knowing his captor or the reason for his incarceration. Eventually released, he learns of his wife’s murder and embarks on a quest for revenge whilst also striking up a romance with a young, attractive sushi chef, Mi-do (Kang Hye-jung). He eventually finds his tormentor, but their final encounter will yield yet more unimaginable horrors...
Directed with immense flair by Park Chan-wook (The Handmaiden) as the second installment of his Vengeance Trilogy, Oldboy blazed a trail at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival where it was lauded by the President of the Jury, director Quentin Tarantino. The film went on to become a huge international smash, blowing audiences minds with its concoction of filmmaking virtuosity, ingenious plotting, violence and pathos. Now, this masterpiece has been newly mastered in 4K and is presented here in a three-disc set with a massive array of extras including the feature-length documentary Old Days, and three hours of bonus interviews.
THREE-DISC LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative supervised by director Park Chan-wook
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 stereo
- Original Korean and English soundtracks
- Music and effects track
- Newly translated, optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
- Newly translated English subtitles for the Korean soundtrack
- Audio commentary with director Park Chan-wook
- Audio commentary with Park Chan-wook and cinematographer Jung Jung-hoon
- Audio commentary with Park Chan-wook, and actors Choi Min-sik, Yu Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung
- Audio commentary by Film critic Shin Hyung-chul
- Audio commentary by Film critic Kim Young-jin
- Old Days: An Oldboy Story, acclaimed feature-length 2016 documentary about Park Chan-wook's masterpiece
- Old Days Interviews: Looking Back on the Days of Oldboy, Over three hours of extensive recently film interviews with the film’s cast and crew
- New introduction to the film by director Park Chan-wook
- Film Critics on Oldboy, featurette with Oh Dong-jin, Lee Dong-jin, Darcy Paquet and Chris Fujiwara
- Filmmakers on Oldboy, featurette with Directors Kim Jee-woon and Ryoo Seung-wan
- Photographer of Time, an interview with stills photographer Han Se-jun
- Autobiography of Oldboy, a three-and-a-half-hour video diary of the making of Oldboy
- Deleted scenes with optional director commentary
- Behind the scenes featurettes
- Extensive cast and crew interviews
- The Making of Oldboy, lengthy two-part featurette on the film’s production
- Le Grand Prix at Cannes, featurette about the film’s success at the 2004 film festival
- “Bring My Love” music video by Starsailor, using clips of the film
- Trailers, teasers and TV spots
- Image gallery
- Double-sided fold-out poster
- Limited edition 100-page hardbound book featuring new writing by Simon Abrams, Kat Ellinger, and original reviews
- Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin
This document has been composed with the free HTML converter. Click here to give it a try.