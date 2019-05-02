CRAWL Trailer: Alexandre Aja Wades Into Dangerous Waters

French extremist turned creature feature enthusiast Alexandre Aja has a new monster movie on the horizon. Decidedly less tongue-in-cheek than Piranha 3D, Crawl looks like a harrowing survival thriller.

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (played by Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper). The two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters, and as time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.

Crawl was co-written by brothers Michael and Shawn Rasmussen who wrote The Ward for John Carpenter and the great, low-key supernatural horror film The Inhabitants.

Crawl was produced by Craig Flores (300), Sam Raimi (Don't Breathe) and Aja.

The film chomps its way into theatres July 12, 2019.