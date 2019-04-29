TROUPERS Trailer: Documentary Tackles Aging in Hollywood

Troupers, a documentary about growing old in Hollywood, proves it's never too late to follow your dreams.

The hit documentary that originally aired on PBS will see a wider release Friday, May 3rd, 2019 from Global Digital Releasing. From filmmakers Saratoga Ballantine and Dea Lawrence, Troupers profiles actors over the age of 80 who continue to pursue their acting careers in Hollywood. From surviving parental disapproval, the dreaded blacklist of the 50's, poverty, divorce, rejection, disappointment, critics, bad acting coaches and decades of auditions, the cast of Troupers takes a humorous and human approach to it all.

Troupers features interviews with Golden Globe winner Betty Garrett (All in the Family), primetime Emmy Winner Pat Carroll (Caesar's Hour), primetime Emmy nominee Harold Gould (Golden Girls), Kaye Ballard (Freaky Friday), Marvin Kaplan (It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World), Jane Kean (The Jackie Gleason Show), Bruce Kirby (Stand By Me) and filmmaker Ballantine's father, Carl Ballantine (McHale's Navy).

The initial May 3rd release includes Amazon Prime and Google Play with more digital platforms to follow.

Check out the Troupers trailer below: