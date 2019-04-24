Tribeca Coverage Festival News International News Musicals All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Tribeca 2019 Preview: Raising the Curtain on the Rest of the Program

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Yesterday we took a look at the competitions at this year's Tribeca Film Fest. Ahead of the festival's kick off tonight -- with the world premiere of Harlem theater docu The Apollo -- we are touring the rest of the festival program to pick out a few flicks that might just be worth a closer look.


J Hurtado and Peter Gutierrez contributed to this story.

Come to Daddy
The long-awaited directorial debut of producer extraordinaire Ant Timpson stars Elijah Woods as a down-on-his-luck dude who heads to a remote seaside town to visit his deadbeat drunk of a dad. We can assume what he finds will lead to a fair amount of mayhem. - Ryland Aldrich

Midnight

