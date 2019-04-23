Tribeca 2019 Preview: Across the Competitions

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project

Marion Stokes, a Communist activist turned wealthy recluse, from 1979 until her death in 2012, embarked on a secret project that was equal parts amateur archiving and obsessive hoarding. Stokes recorded television broadcasts 24 hours a day for over 30 years, eventually amassing 70,000 VHS and Betamax cassettes at the time of her death. In between the poles of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis and the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre (news reports of which played as she was dying), Stokes captured footage of basically every major and minor media event during this time period. Though this obsession alienated Stokes from her family and much of the outside world, it stemmed from an activist desire to document how mass media can manipulate and control those who consume it. She definitely proved to be ahead of her time, now that the 24 hour news cycle and our constantly plugged-in social media has become the inescapable atmosphere which we all breathe. - Christopher Bourne



Documentary Competition