Fantaspoa Coverage Indie News Festival Reviews Dramas All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Tribeca 2019 Preview: Across the Competitions

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote

NYC's big indie festival the Tribeca Film Fest kicks off tomorrow. It's another solid lineup of features (plus TV, plus VR, plus talks) and we've been pouring over the catalog looking for the special gems. The festival runs three competitions: US Narrative, International Narrative, and Documentary. We've highlighted a few below and we'll be back tomorrow to look at the rest of the program.


J Hurtado, Christopher Bourne and Peter Gutierrez contributed to this story.

The Gasoline Thieves (aka Huachicolero)
Mexican gasoline thieves have been in the news lately for the extremely dangerous lives they live. This serves as the setting for Edgar Nito's feature debut about a boy who turns to the practice to buy a cell phone for the girl he likes. - Ryland Aldrich

International Narratives Competition

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Festival previewsNew YorkTribeca
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.