Severin Films Can't Wait To Gross You The F@#$ Out This May

Our pals at cult home video label Severin Films recently announced their May Blu-ray releases along with special webstore exclusives that fans are going to love. We get two newish features and one cult classic this month, which is an unusual ration for the label who have made a name for themselves with consistently solid releases of older films. However, even the contemporary films looks pretty insane and I can't wait to see them.

Check the gallery below for details on anthology horror film, The Uncanny, modern bizarro cult splatter gross-out St. Bernard, directed by FX wiz and frequent Frank Henenlotter collaborator Gabe Bartalos, and a shot-on-16mm oddity 25 years in the making, Masked Mutilator!

An Amicus anthology starring Peter Cushing and a killer kitty, a disgusting practical FX wonderland starring Bob Zmuda (Tony Clifton) and Warwick Davis, and a wrestling themed no-budget slasher? TAKE MY MONEY!

You can pre-order the whole package, including special limited edition merch like clipcases, t-shirts, and patches at Severin-Films.com, all films are also available separately, alongside their associated merch or movie only.