Severin Films Can't Wait To Gross You The F@#$ Out This May

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
Our pals at cult home video label Severin Films recently announced their May Blu-ray releases along with special webstore exclusives that fans are going to love. We get two newish features and one cult classic this month, which is an unusual ration for the label who have made a name for themselves with consistently solid releases of older films. However, even the contemporary films looks pretty insane and I can't wait to see them. 

Check the gallery below for details on anthology horror film, The Uncanny, modern bizarro cult splatter gross-out St. Bernard, directed by FX wiz and frequent Frank Henenlotter collaborator Gabe Bartalos, and a shot-on-16mm oddity 25 years in the making, Masked Mutilator!

An Amicus anthology starring Peter Cushing and a killer kitty, a disgusting practical FX wonderland starring Bob Zmuda (Tony Clifton) and Warwick Davis, and a wrestling themed no-budget slasher? TAKE MY MONEY!

You can pre-order the whole package, including special limited edition merch like clipcases, t-shirts, and patches at Severin-Films.com, all films are also available separately, alongside their associated merch or movie only.

SEVERIN MAY-NIA:

THE UNCANNY, ST. BERNARD,

AND MASKED MUTILATOR

MAKING THEIR WORLD BLU-RAY DEBUTS

This May, Severin Films is unleashing three visionary films that only the strongest viewers will be able to witness without losing their sanity. May 28th brings the long-awaited disc debut of the classic anthology horror THE UNCANNY, starring Peter Cushing & Ray Milland. May 14th sees the arrival of two brand-new, very different,  outsider visions: FX guru Gabe Bartalos’ unhinged ST. BERNARD breaks down the barriers of good taste and MASKED MUTILATOR splatters the blood of the wrestling ring all over Severin’s sub-label Intervision Picture Corp.

