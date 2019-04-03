Seattle 2019 to Kick Off with Lynn Shelton's SWORD OF TRUST

The massive Seattle International Film Festival will run this year from May 16 to June 9 and the good people at SIFF have just announced the movie that will kick it all off. That movie is Seattle-native Lynn Shelton's SXSW-premiering Sword of Trust which stars Marc Maron alongside Jon Bass, Michaela Watkins, Jillian Bell, and Toby Huss.

In Shelton's latest film, two women (Bell and Watkins) attempt to unload an inherited Civil War sword onto a curmudgeonly pawnshop owner (Maron) and reluctantly enter a world of conspiracy theory and Southern disillusionment.



"Lynn is a beloved friend of SIFF, having been part of the festival for over a decade, and we are overjoyed to celebrate her hilarious new feature film as we kick off the 45th year of the festival," said SIFF Artistic Director Beth Barrett. "In our contemporary landscape where truth is a point of political debate, Sword of Trust invites audiences to find the humor in the phenomenon of historical revisionism."

Look for the full SIFF lineup to drop right here on May 1.