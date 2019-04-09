ONE WAY OR ANOTHER: Rich Phelps' Neo Noir Short Film Debuts Online

Following a successful festival run, writer-director Rich Phelps has finally released his short film One Way or Another online for the world to see.

The dark, neo-noir has been covered on these pages prior when we premiered the trailer back in October. Suffice it to say we've all been patient. Based on a true story, the nearly fourteen minute short sees two friends at a bar end up on a path neither expected when they are thrown into a violent showdown.

With fine acting and a slick style punctuated by wonderfully noirish dialogue, One Way or Another, stands as a solid showcase for Phelps. We'll definitely be keeping our eyes on future work.

The short stars Nick Palmieri, Ray Hopper, David S. Hogan and Joseph P. McCarthy and was DPed by Tony Tibbetts.

Check out the full short below: