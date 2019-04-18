HOBBS & SHAW Trailer: Big, Loud and Fun Spectacle is Coming in August

Here is the new trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, and it looks awesome.

When the formula works boy howdy does it work. Really, if you are not familiar with money making machine that is the Fast & Furious franchise by now maybe start back around chapter five of the original series and you would be prepared for what insanity Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby and director David Leitch have instore for you this August.

What I like here is the sheer spectacle. It is big, loud. preposterous. It defies reason and judgement. It exists solely to entertain and from what I've seen so far I may enjoy this spinoff chapter more than anything the parent franchise has offered so far. It just seems way more fun.

I also love that we get to go back to some of Dwayne Johnson's family roots in Samoa and see that culture engage in a good old fashioned brewhaha.