HEAD COUNT: Watch The New Trailer For Elle Callahan's Horror Thriller

Samuel Goldwyn Films is releasing Elle Callahan's horror thriller Head Count in U.S. cinemas and make it available On Demand and Digital on June 14th. A new trailer was released today, check it out below.

Newcomer Evan joins a group of teens on a getaway in Joshua Tree. While exchanging ghost stories around the campfire, Evan reads aloud a mysterious chant from an internet site. From that moment, someone--or something--is among them. As unsettling, inexplicable events become more frequent, Evan realizes this summoned shape-shifting creature is targeting them to fulfill a deadly ritual.

I will admit that the synopsis makes Head Count sound a bit hokey. Mysterious chants off internet sites phooey. Write it off solely based on that and you would be missing out on a nifty little horror thriller.

We programmed Head Count for a festival I am a part of, the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival. Yep, those are our laurels on the poster there. Biased? Possibly. But our program each year is solid genre fare so if Head Count made our cut you should check it out in June. Because, Saskatoon!

Just watch the trailer already.