Exclusive IN A NEW YORK MINUTE Clip: Angel Shoots

Ahead of its upcoming world premiere, an enticing clip from In A New York Minute raises our hopes.

Even though I am sorely tempted to dust off all the street patter I learned from my days in New York City, this does not appear to be that kind of film. Instead, it "follows three strangers as they accidentally discover the solution to their problems lies in a single pregnancy test," according to the official synopsis.

Celia Au, Amy Chang, Yi Liu, with Ludi Lin, and Cheng Pei Pei star. "Amy is haunted by a past breakup that has manifested into an eating disorder," the synopsis continues. "Angel is caught between a loveless marriage to an American business man and a passionate affair with a Chinese writer. Nina moonlights as an escort in order to support herself.

"Based on a Chinese short story, [the film] takes a slice-of-life look at relationships highlighted by its Asian and Asian American-led cast. First time writer/director Ximan Li leads a female driven production crew to create an intimate character study that interprets love from three different points of view."

In A New York Minute will enjoy its world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival on Sunday, April 28, 2019 and a Los Angeles premiere at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

Please watch the clip below, in which Angel shoots a TV spot in front of a restaurant in Brooklyn. Click on the poster below to embiggen the image and be further intrigued by a tale of three women.

