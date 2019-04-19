Dustin Ferguson's retro-Epic “Moon of The Blood Beast” headed to VHS

Dustin Ferguson's retro-Epic “Moon of The Blood Beast” starring D.T. Carney, Vida Ghaffari, Dawna Lee Heising, Mike Ferguson, Alan Maxson and Alana Evans headed to VHS

Award winning filmmaker Dustin Ferguson announces plans to release newest film on various formats, including VHS.

As production comes to an end on Ferguson's 70th feature film “Moon of The Blood Beast”, details emerge regarding the release. A limited edition VHS edition from Nemesis Video (who previously released Ferguson's “Blood Claws” and “Shockumentary”) will drop in the next couple months, followed by a streaming release through Troma Now (“The Toxic Avenger”). DVD details are still under wraps but they expect to have a release date soon.

The film is about a small coastal town terrorized by the legendary “Blood Beast”, a mythical creature said to return during the cycle of the Harvest moon to claim sacrifices in exchange for protecting the secluded town from the outside world. “Moon of The Blood Best” stars D.T. Carney (“Rocky Balboa”, “John Dies at The End”), Vida Ghaffari (“RoboWoman”, “The Mindy Project”), Dawna Lee Heising (“Nemesis 5”, “Samurai Cop 2”) and Mike Ferguson (“Silicon Valley”, “Agents of “S.H.I.E.L.D.”). Alan Maxson (King Ghidorah, “Godzilla: King of The Monsters”) plays the title creature, and the film also features adult actress and AVN Award Winner Alana Evans as the first victim.

A trailer will be released on May 1 and pre-orders will begin shortly after that. Follow the official SoCal Cinema Studios page on Facebook for updates

Moon of the Blood Beast IMDB page