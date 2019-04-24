DON'T CLICK: Production Begins on Female Led Canadian Supernatural Thriller

Production began today on a new Canadian and female led supernatural thriller called Don't Click just down the along the lakeshore from Toronto in the suburb of Hamilton.
Don't Click comes to us by way of director G-Hey Kim and writer Courtney McAllister. For both laides this will be their feature film debut.
Based on Kim's 2017 student film of the same name it was that short film that caught the eye of My Bloody Valentine director George Mihalka who brought it to Canadian outfit Vortex Words + Pictures to option the rights for a feature length version of the story. Vortex brought in Courtney McAllister to work with Kim on the story and write her first screenplay.
Swedish actor Valter Skarsgård from Lords of Chaos is playing the lead.
Female Filmmaking Team Head to Camera for Visceral New Feature Don’t Click, a Supernatural Thriller and Cautionary Tale.
Directed by G-Hey Kim
Story by G-Hey Kim and Courtney McAllister Screenplay by Courtney McAllister
Starring Valter Skarsgård
TORONTO, ON (April 24, 2019) – Vortex Words + Pictures is proud to announce that principal photography on their new production Don’t Click has commenced in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Shooting is expected to be completed in May 2019 with the film being released later this year. Don’t Click is a supernatural thriller directed by Centennial College Film Graduate G-Hey Kim, with the premise being adapted from Kim’s award-winning short student film of the same name. Don’t Click is produced by Bill Marks (WolfCop, Hellmington) and executively produced by George Mihalka (Director of My Bloody Valentine), Christopher Giroux (Bite, I’ll Take Your Dead) and Courtney McAllister. The film stars Valter Skarsgård (Lords of Chaos, Fun House) in the lead role and Canadian rising stars Mark Koufos and Catherine Howard. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be working with such an amazing team,” says Kim.
After screening the short film, George Mihalka brought the unnerving project to Vortex and presented it to Bill Marks. Vortex picked up the rights and attached Courtney McAllister to write her first screenplay. “With George mentoring us, G-Hey and I developed a truly horrifying film that I think will resonate with audiences,” states McAllister. “This story explores both the extremity of violence that’s so easily accessible online as well as the moral grey areas we face and how we handle them,” continues Kim.
“Adding Kim and McAllister to the long list of talented creators that have started their careers at Vortex is a genuine pleasure,” beams Vortex President Bill Marks. “It’s an honour to support this unique and diverse group of young filmmakers who are bringing this terrifying film to life.”
Kim’s 2017 short film, which starred and was written, directed and produced by the Korean-born filmmaker, found great success on the festival circuit. Kim garnered a number of nominations and awards at festivals across the world including Oregon Scream Week in Portland, the Asians on Film Festival in Los Angeles and the Blood in the Snow Canadian Film Festival in Toronto. “I admire G-Hey’s raw talent and fierce determination to tell a story her way,” states Mihalka “I have full confidence that this team will make an outstanding contribution to the horror genre.”
LOGLINE
Bored of the usual porn videos, a socially awkward college student comes across something different and dangerously exciting. His new fascination with violence and sex pulls him into a surreal, inescapable world of punishment and torture.
SYNOPSIS
After returning from a late night out, Josh (Skarsgård) finds his college roommate, Zane (Koufos), missing. All that remains of Zane is his laptop with the screen flashing on a graphic pornography site. The flashing intensifies and Josh blacks out. He suddenly wakes beside Zane in a dank, surreal cellar with no way out. As Josh tries everything he can to save both his friend and himself from a vengeful entity that begins to take control of their bodies and minds, he realizes his biggest challenge to escape may be himself.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.