DON'T CLICK: Production Begins on Female Led Canadian Supernatural Thriller

Production began today on a new Canadian and female led supernatural thriller called Don't Click just down the along the lakeshore from Toronto in the suburb of Hamilton.

Don't Click comes to us by way of director G-Hey Kim and writer Courtney McAllister. For both laides this will be their feature film debut.

Based on Kim's 2017 student film of the same name it was that short film that caught the eye of My Bloody Valentine director George Mihalka who brought it to Canadian outfit Vortex Words + Pictures to option the rights for a feature length version of the story. Vortex brought in Courtney McAllister to work with Kim on the story and write her first screenplay.

Swedish actor Valter Skarsgård from Lords of Chaos is playing the lead.